Sanctuary debate expected in Quincy
The sanctuary city debate may be coming to Quincy on Monday night. Councilor-at-Large Nina Liang has filed a resolution to study the issue and determine whether becoming a sanctuary city is in Quincy's best interest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quincy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay veterans will be allowed to march in Boston...
|18 hr
|Wondering
|6
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|Mon
|Mikey
|4
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Sun
|Boston is Trash
|9
|Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da...
|Sat
|Texxy
|14
|Review: Micro Scalp Clinic (Aug '16)
|Mar 10
|Maurice T
|9
|Watch: Wild turkeys circle dead cat in bizarre ...
|Mar 8
|Christaliban
|6
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Mar 7
|Common sense
|60
Find what you want!
Search Quincy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC