Residents urged to lock cars after thefts reported in Weymouth and Quincy
Police in Weymouth and Quincy are urging residents to lock their car doors after dozens of people reported that their cars were broken into over the past week. Fourteen car break-ins were reported over the weekend in Weymouth, Weymouth Police Captain Rick Fuller said in an email.
