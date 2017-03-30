Residents urged to lock cars after th...

Residents urged to lock cars after thefts reported in Weymouth and Quincy

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Boston.com

Police in Weymouth and Quincy are urging residents to lock their car doors after dozens of people reported that their cars were broken into over the past week. Fourteen car break-ins were reported over the weekend in Weymouth, Weymouth Police Captain Rick Fuller said in an email.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quincy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review- I Love Kickboxing Randolph (Aug '15) Sat nmendes 27
News Immigrants vital to Boston's history Sat PainfulAsIt Is 6
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) Sat kyman 11
Prosecute Ma. Rep. Michelle DuDois Sat kyman 3
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Mar 31 Ten forty 15
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... Mar 31 DerekJ 103
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Quincy Mar 30 VictorOrians 1
See all Quincy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quincy Forum Now

Quincy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Quincy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Quincy, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,288 • Total comments across all topics: 280,007,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC