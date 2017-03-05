Quincy fire displaces family of four

A two-alarm fire in Quincy early Sunday morning left a family of four without a home and six firefighters with minor injuries. The fire started at around 1:30 a.m. at 53 Circuit Road, according to Quincy Fire Department Deputy Chief Jack Cadegan.

