Pat Greenhouse/Globe staff MBTA plans to rehab Quincy stations - maybe all at once
Officials say changes are planned for all four MBTA stations in the city and, depending on project timelines, multiple stations could be under construction at the same time. Meanwhile, just down the Red Line in Braintree, initial work has begun toward revamping the station's garage.
