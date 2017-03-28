Medical oxygen fueled fatal Quincy fi...

Medical oxygen fueled fatal Quincy fire, officials say

A fatal fire at a Quincy home last month that killed a woman and her grandson was accidental, fueled by home medical oxygen, the State Fire Marshal's office announced Tuesday. The fire at the single family home at 13 Bell St. started in the living room, where one victim had survived previous fires after falling asleep while smoking, officials said in a statement.

