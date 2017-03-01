Judge rejects federal test on meal break compensability

The test for determining whether a meal break is compensable under the Massachusetts Wage Act should be whether an employee was relieved of all duties during the break, a judge from the Superior Court's Business Litigation Session has ruled. Plaintiff security guards brought a class action lawsuit against defendant Longwood Security Services and its president, alleging that the employer failed to pay them full wages earned because they remained on duty during the 30-minute meal breaks that were automatically deducted from their shifts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Midwest InHouse.