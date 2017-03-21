Irish whiskey distillers rediscover t...

Irish whiskey distillers rediscover their craft

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Boston Herald

Credit two factors: upstart Irish distillers looking to reconnect with their nation's long-lost "uisce beatha" heritage and a large market of thirsty whiskey lovers in America and beyond searching for authenticity in their Old World spirits. "At its height, there were 2,000 distilleries in Ireland, but they were wiped off the face of the earth," said Glendalough Distillery co-owner Donal O'Gallachoir, over sips of his whiskey this week at the Blarney Stone in Dorchester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quincy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beans (Sep '16) 9 hr Juan Scotch 5
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... 9 hr Juan Scotch 2,436
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... 11 hr In the shadows 11
Women are CREEPY!!! 14 hr Women are CREEPY 1
Finding Dope (Jun '13) Mon Sick from Maine 46
Review- I Love Kickboxing Randolph (Aug '15) Sun Doreen G 26
News Prosecutors drop charges against man in Roxbury... Mar 18 former democrat 1
See all Quincy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quincy Forum Now

Quincy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Quincy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Quincy, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,130 • Total comments across all topics: 279,725,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC