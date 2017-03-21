Irish whiskey distillers rediscover their craft
Credit two factors: upstart Irish distillers looking to reconnect with their nation's long-lost "uisce beatha" heritage and a large market of thirsty whiskey lovers in America and beyond searching for authenticity in their Old World spirits. "At its height, there were 2,000 distilleries in Ireland, but they were wiped off the face of the earth," said Glendalough Distillery co-owner Donal O'Gallachoir, over sips of his whiskey this week at the Blarney Stone in Dorchester.
