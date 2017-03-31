Former Quincy man who fled child porn charges is arrested in Denver
Scot Letourneau, 44, was captured after spending over a year as a fugitive, running from child exploitation charges pending against him in Massachusetts, the US attorney's office in Boston said in a statement. Letourneau was detained after appearing in US District Court in Denver on Thursday.
