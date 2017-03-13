Family, neighbors escape fire in Quincy

Family, neighbors escape fire in Quincy

Sunday Mar 5 Read more: Boston Herald

'IT WAS TERRIBLE': Dean E. Schaeffer, 96, above, describes discovering a fire next door, above right, on Circuit Road in Quincy yesterday. A Quincy family of four safely escaped a fire that gutted their small ranch-style home, and their neighbor, a 96-year-old Marine Corps veteran of World War II who survived Guadalcanal, said he thought his home was next.

