Driver arrested for OUI after tractor-trailer rollover

Thursday Mar 16

The Southeast Expressway was shut down in both directions early Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer crash brought down power lines on the highway in Milton. State transportation officials say the offramp at Exit 10 in Milton will remain closed for "several hours at least" as the crashed truck is still blocking the exit.

