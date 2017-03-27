Arciero joins Dems on panel respondin...

Arciero joins Dems on panel responding to Trump

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Lowell Sun

Westford state Rep. James Arciero is among nine House Democrats who have been appointed to a working group that a worried Speaker Robert DeLeo says will provide guidance on how to respond to "unprecedented actions" of the Trump administration. Arciero, who represents the 2nd Middlesex District, which includes the communities of Westford, Littleton and several precincts in Chelmsford, said there is a lot of fear and anxiety among constituents and residents of Massachusetts about how Trump administration policies will impact their lives.

Read more at Lowell Sun.

Quincy, MA

