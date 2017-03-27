Arciero joins Dems on panel responding to Trump
Westford state Rep. James Arciero is among nine House Democrats who have been appointed to a working group that a worried Speaker Robert DeLeo says will provide guidance on how to respond to "unprecedented actions" of the Trump administration. Arciero, who represents the 2nd Middlesex District, which includes the communities of Westford, Littleton and several precincts in Chelmsford, said there is a lot of fear and anxiety among constituents and residents of Massachusetts about how Trump administration policies will impact their lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Quincy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|4 hr
|tick tick tick tick
|65
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|6 hr
|Sooner the better
|14
|Immigrants wary of Trump's words (Sep '16)
|10 hr
|Forked tongue
|4
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Brookline
|13 hr
|VictorOrians
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Dedham
|13 hr
|VictorOrians
|1
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|Mon
|In the future
|42
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Mon
|BOSTON IS RACIST
|10
Find what you want!
Search Quincy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC