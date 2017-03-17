2 arrested in Quincy after shots fired behind bank
Two armed young men were arrested after shots were fired behind Santander Bank on Hancock Street in Quincy Friday afternoon, police said. The Red Line Quincy T station was briefly shut down while police looked for the men, Dougan said.
