2 arrested in Quincy after shots fire...

2 arrested in Quincy after shots fired behind bank

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: Boston.com

Two armed young men were arrested after shots were fired behind Santander Bank on Hancock Street in Quincy Friday afternoon, police said. The Red Line Quincy T station was briefly shut down while police looked for the men, Dougan said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quincy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto... 2 hr Johnson 39
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... 2 hr Johnson 61
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... 2 hr Johnson 2,437
News Would-be Crowne Plaza buyer out of picture; new... 12 hr Mark 3
No more kennedy BS Sat Winding road 7
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Mar 23 Lose lose 13
Need a study buddy or study aid Mar 23 Bos321 2
See all Quincy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quincy Forum Now

Quincy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Quincy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Quincy, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,197 • Total comments across all topics: 279,844,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC