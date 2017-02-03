Webster acquires life sciences recrui...

Webster acquires life sciences recruiter PLR

Webster Capital is pleased to announce its acquisition of PharmaLogics Recruiting , a provider of recruiting solutions for life sciences companies worldwide. Founded in 2003, PharmaLogics Recruiting provides a comprehensive suite of recruitment solutions to life sciences companies with a focus on biopharmaceutical firms engaged in drug/medical device development.

