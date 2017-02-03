Tufts MC Nicu babies show off their Patriots pride
The New England Patriots' littlest biggest fans are in the neonatal intensive care unit at Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center! NICU nurse Lisa Robinson, RN, made these amazing outfits to help our babies show off their Patriots pride before the Big Game 4 - Trenton Pamphile from Quincy, MA shows how many championship rings he wants the Patriots to win! High-res photos are available upon request.
