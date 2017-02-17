T ferry riders urged to make alternate plans
The MBTA Hingham ferry service will be not be running all week due to dock repairs at the Hingham Shipyard, forcing commuters to find new travel plans. "The MBTA has been in the process of making capital improvements at the Hingham ferry dock and new floats are being prefabricated," the MBTA said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Quincy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Townie Tidbits
|7 hr
|Heavy feet lighte...
|2
|Dr Brian Awbrey (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|Worth Avenue Willy
|541
|mistress vaida ma was born a man and is HIV pos...
|17 hr
|Fwq18
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Sat
|Bennie Hana
|5
|17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury
|Sat
|Private party
|11
|No more kennedy BS
|Sat
|former democrat
|5
|As snow falls, complaints about space savers in...
|Feb 17
|Iceberg ahead
|3
Find what you want!
Search Quincy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC