T ferry riders urged to make alternate plans

The MBTA Hingham ferry service will be not be running all week due to dock repairs at the Hingham Shipyard, forcing commuters to find new travel plans. "The MBTA has been in the process of making capital improvements at the Hingham ferry dock and new floats are being prefabricated," the MBTA said in a statement.

