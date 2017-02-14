Quincy celebrates Year of the Rooster

Quincy celebrates Year of the Rooster

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Sampan

The Quincy Lunar New Year Market and Food Festival took place Feb. 12 at North Quincy High School. A festival volunteer in traditional Chinese attire handed out lucky red envelopes to guests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sampan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quincy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... 7 hr I Voted for Trump 21
News Cucchiello's Bakery May Become A Dunkin Donuts 18 hr ross 3
News Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston Mon former democrat 4
Elizabeth Warren is fine Mon Just a trim please 6
News Freedom Trail celebrates Black History Month wi... Sun former democrat 1
News Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto... Feb 11 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 23
News 'The First To Leave East Boston Are Us': Rising... (Jul '15) Feb 10 All for one 3
See all Quincy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quincy Forum Now

Quincy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Quincy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Quincy, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,429 • Total comments across all topics: 278,855,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC