Powerball jackpot produces two $1 million winners in Massachusetts
The winning tickets were sold at the Fernandes Mini Mart on Great Plain Avenue in Needham and Tobacco Treasures on Heritage Drive in North Quincy, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The identities of the winners are not known as they have yet to claim their prizes.
