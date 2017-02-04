Police arrest man in South Shore Plaz...

Police arrest man in South Shore Plaza shooting

Saturday Feb 4

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Quincy early Saturday morning and charged with shooting at a gang rival inside the Macy's in the South Shore Plaza Friday night, according to police. Michael J. Spence, Jr, is being held on firearm charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, according to a press release from the Braintree Police Department.

