Police arrest man in South Shore Plaza shooting

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Quincy early Saturday morning and charged with shooting at a gang rival inside the Macy's in the South Shore Plaza Friday night, according to police. Michael J. Spence, Jr, is being held on firearm charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, according to a press release from the Braintree Police Department.

