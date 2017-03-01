Man sought in stabbing at karaoke bar

Man sought in stabbing at karaoke bar

Sunday Feb 26 Read more: Boston Herald

Cops are searching for a male assailant accused of viciously stabbing a 43-year-old woman at a karaoke bar in Quincy early yesterday morning, police say. Officers responding to a reported altercation at the Jazz Moon Karaoke Bar about 12:30 a.m. found a gruesome scene inside the Quincy Avenue business, according to police.

