Man sought in stabbing at karaoke bar
Cops are searching for a male assailant accused of viciously stabbing a 43-year-old woman at a karaoke bar in Quincy early yesterday morning, police say. Officers responding to a reported altercation at the Jazz Moon Karaoke Bar about 12:30 a.m. found a gruesome scene inside the Quincy Avenue business, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Quincy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da...
|51 min
|Hillary Vomit
|8
|Freedom Trail celebrates Black History Month wi...
|4 hr
|Good ol boy Jeff
|2
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|23 hr
|call me Mr Trump
|33
|Need a study buddy or study aid
|Feb 27
|Jcastello77
|1
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|Feb 26
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|36
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Feb 26
|Truth
|8
|Once again, shots ring out in the Boston
|Feb 25
|Putins patsies
|2
Find what you want!
Search Quincy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC