Man is hit and killed by car in Quincy Friday night

Saturday Feb 25

A 77-year-old man was struck and killed by a car at a Quincy intersection late Friday night, officials said. The victim was rushed to an area hospital after the collision at Granite Street and Burgin Parkway, according to Quincy police.

