Man arrested in connection with Braintree mall shooting

Saturday Feb 4 Read more: Boston Herald

A SWAT member runs by the Macy's store in the South Shore Plaza, after shots were fired inside the mall Friday evening. Herald Photo by Jim Michaud A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a brazen shooting last night inside the Macy's at the South Shore Plaza mall in Braintree, police say.

