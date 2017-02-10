Man arrested in connection with Braintree mall shooting
A SWAT member runs by the Macy's store in the South Shore Plaza, after shots were fired inside the mall Friday evening. Herald Photo by Jim Michaud A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a brazen shooting last night inside the Macy's at the South Shore Plaza mall in Braintree, police say.
