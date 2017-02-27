Ex-police sergeant who faced 40 complaints wins investigator's license
A former Boston police sergeant who amassed 40 complaints from residents, colleagues, and supervisors over two decades with the department and resigned after agreeing to a suspension is now a state-licensed private investigator. Martin B. Kraft, a 32-year veteran, resigned from the department in 2015 and received a private investigator's license last year.
