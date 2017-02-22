Clerk held at gunpoint during Quincy ...

Clerk held at gunpoint during Quincy armed robbery

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Boston.com

One of the men was carrying a gun and forced the clerk to the floor in the back of the store while the other watched the front door, Quincy Police Captain John Dougan said. The armed man pressed the gun to the clerk's head and demanded the keys to the store, police said.

Quincy, MA

