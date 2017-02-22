Clerk held at gunpoint during Quincy armed robbery
One of the men was carrying a gun and forced the clerk to the floor in the back of the store while the other watched the front door, Quincy Police Captain John Dougan said. The armed man pressed the gun to the clerk's head and demanded the keys to the store, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quincy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once again, shots ring out in the Boston
|7 hr
|Putins patsies
|2
|Review- I Love Kickboxing Randolph (Aug '15)
|Fri
|Brittany
|25
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|Feb 22
|United we stand
|32
|Need clean urine - will pay for!
|Feb 21
|Anonymous
|1
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Feb 21
|An unexceptional ...
|7
|Semipro Football Team - Quincy Militia
|Feb 8
|Sandbox
|1
|Quincy mayoral debate becomes slugfest (Aug '07)
|Feb 2
|Moved from Quincy
|71
Find what you want!
Search Quincy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC