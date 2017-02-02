Another women's retailer is landing on La Cantera's tenant roster
Retail properties across the country have taken a beating to their vacancy rates as their tenant's sales soften further, but the Shops at La Cantera center in Northwest San Antonio continues to attract new leases - the latest being women's clothing retailer J.Jill.
