Another women's retailer is landing o...

Another women's retailer is landing on La Cantera's tenant roster

Retail properties across the country have taken a beating to their vacancy rates as their tenant's sales soften further, but the Shops at La Cantera center in Northwest San Antonio continues to attract new leases - the latest being women's clothing retailer J.Jill.

