2 dead after late-night fire in Quincy

2 dead after late-night fire in Quincy

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: Boston.com

Two people were killed early Sunday after fire tore through a home in Quincy's Houghs Neck neighborhood, according to fire officials. A man escaped the fire and was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with "multiple injuries," said Quincy Deputy Fire Chief Ed Fenby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quincy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once again, shots ring out in the Boston 42 min former democrat 1
Review- I Love Kickboxing Randolph (Aug '15) 20 hr Brittany 25
News Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto... Wed United we stand 32
Need clean urine - will pay for! Feb 21 Anonymous 1
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) Feb 21 An unexceptional ... 7
News Wong to DeLeo: City will take slots - Sentinel ... (Jul '10) Feb 20 Twelve angry men 12
Semipro Football Team - Quincy Militia Feb 8 Sandbox 1
See all Quincy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quincy Forum Now

Quincy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Quincy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Quincy, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,365 • Total comments across all topics: 279,137,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC