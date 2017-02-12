2 dead after late-night fire in Quincy
Two people were killed early Sunday after fire tore through a home in Quincy's Houghs Neck neighborhood, according to fire officials. A man escaped the fire and was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with "multiple injuries," said Quincy Deputy Fire Chief Ed Fenby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quincy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once again, shots ring out in the Boston
|42 min
|former democrat
|1
|Review- I Love Kickboxing Randolph (Aug '15)
|20 hr
|Brittany
|25
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|Wed
|United we stand
|32
|Need clean urine - will pay for!
|Feb 21
|Anonymous
|1
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Feb 21
|An unexceptional ...
|7
|Wong to DeLeo: City will take slots - Sentinel ... (Jul '10)
|Feb 20
|Twelve angry men
|12
|Semipro Football Team - Quincy Militia
|Feb 8
|Sandbox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quincy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC