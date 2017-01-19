The Arbella Insurance Group in Massachusetts Promotes Chaves
The Arbella Insurance Group, a property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Quincy, Mass., has appointed Allen Chaves to the newly created position of director of data governance and research analytics. Chaves will be the business lead for Arbella's corporate data strategy initiative, through which he will oversee the data council and lead the organization's data certification efforts.
