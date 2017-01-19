The Arbella Insurance Group in Massac...

The Arbella Insurance Group in Massachusetts Promotes Chaves

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Insurance Journal West

The Arbella Insurance Group, a property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Quincy, Mass., has appointed Allen Chaves to the newly created position of director of data governance and research analytics. Chaves will be the business lead for Arbella's corporate data strategy initiative, through which he will oversee the data council and lead the organization's data certification efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quincy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man is shot dead in Dorchester 3 hr former democrat 1
Cheating patriots never give 6 hr See you in Houston 3
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... Sun Aquarius-wy 2,437
Finding Dope (Jun '13) Sat Mood 44
Seeking Owner of Lost Class Ring (Jan '06) Sat Devon pajas 560
News Groups come together to protest Donald Trump, p... Jan 20 former democrat 2
I Love Kickboxing - Quincy, MA Oct '16 Jgeish 3
See all Quincy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quincy Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Warning for Norfolk County was issued at January 23 at 5:31PM EST

Quincy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Quincy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Quincy, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,865 • Total comments across all topics: 278,184,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC