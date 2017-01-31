Slow ride into city on Expressway and I-93 north of Boston
The MBTA is reporting "minor" delays on the Red Line while drivers are facing a slow ride into Boston during the commute on Tuesday around 7:15 a.m. The T cited a disabled train on the Braintree branch at the Wollaston station in Quincy for the "minor" delays.
