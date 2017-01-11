Should Mass. leave its time zone? A Beacon Hill commission investigates
Figuring out whether your entire state should switch time zones isn't an easy task, but a new state commission is hoping to make that decision within only a few months. The commission, mandated by a provision in an economic development bill that Governor Charlie Baker signed last summer, met for the first time on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Quincy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man is shot dead in Dorchester
|3 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Cheating patriots never give
|6 hr
|See you in Houston
|3
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|Sun
|Aquarius-wy
|2,437
|Finding Dope (Jun '13)
|Sat
|Mood
|44
|Seeking Owner of Lost Class Ring (Jan '06)
|Sat
|Devon pajas
|560
|Groups come together to protest Donald Trump, p...
|Jan 20
|former democrat
|2
|I Love Kickboxing - Quincy, MA
|Oct '16
|Jgeish
|3
Find what you want!
Search Quincy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC