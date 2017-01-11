Should Mass. leave its time zone? A B...

Should Mass. leave its time zone? A Beacon Hill commission investigates

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Boston.com

Figuring out whether your entire state should switch time zones isn't an easy task, but a new state commission is hoping to make that decision within only a few months. The commission, mandated by a provision in an economic development bill that Governor Charlie Baker signed last summer, met for the first time on Wednesday.

