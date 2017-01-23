Risk Strategies Company Acquires Mass...

Risk Strategies Company Acquires Massachusetts' University Health Plans

Monday Jan 23 Read more: Insurance Journal West

Risk Strategies Company, a privately held national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, has acquired University Health Plans , a Quincy, Mass., based brokerage firm specializing in student health insurance programs. Built on a proprietary, web-based platform, UHP allows students of client institutions to navigate the school-sponsored student health insurance program and make a decision on whether to waive or enroll in that program.

