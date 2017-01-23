Risk Strategies Company Acquires Massachusetts' University Health Plans
Risk Strategies Company, a privately held national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, has acquired University Health Plans , a Quincy, Mass., based brokerage firm specializing in student health insurance programs. Built on a proprietary, web-based platform, UHP allows students of client institutions to navigate the school-sponsored student health insurance program and make a decision on whether to waive or enroll in that program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Quincy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac...
|31 min
|Frogface Kate
|58
|Patriots to the White House ?
|3 hr
|Commish
|2
|Review- I Love Kickboxing Randolph (Aug '15)
|Thu
|Francesca J
|24
|Olan Mills Portrait Studio question
|Thu
|Shy Cande
|1
|Quincy mayoral debate becomes slugfest (Aug '07)
|Thu
|Moved from Quincy
|71
|Dem gubernatorial candidate Jay Gonzalez: State...
|Feb 1
|Self abuse
|2
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Jan 31
|Numero uno
|7
Find what you want!
Search Quincy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC