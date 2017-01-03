NFPA Encourages Prompt Disposal of Ch...

NFPA Encourages Prompt Disposal of Christmas Trees and Safe Removal of Lights

NFPA recommends using the local community's recycling program for tree disposal, if possible; trees should not be put in the garage or left outside. Quincy, MA - January 3, 2017 - Dragging your heels on taking down the Christmas tree? Here's a fact that may motivate you: Nearly 40 percent of U.S. home fires that begin with Christmas trees occur in January.

