NFPA Encourages Prompt Disposal of Christmas Trees and Safe Removal of Lights

NFPA recommends using the local community's recycling program for tree disposal, if possible; trees should not be put in the garage or left outside. Quincy, MA - January 3, 2017 - Dragging your heels on taking down the Christmas tree? Here's a fact that may motivate you: Nearly 40 percent of U.S. home fires that begin with Christmas trees occur in January.

