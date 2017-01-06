Milton armed robbery suspect leads police on chase
A man was arrested Friday evening after allegedly robbing two stores in Milton at knifepoint and leading local and State Police on a chase through Braintree, Quincy, and the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. The suspect, who was not identified by police, allegedly wore a mask as he robbed the Tedeschi Food Shops on Randolph Avenue just before 6 p.m., according to a statement from Milton police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Quincy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Groups come together to protest Donald Trump, p...
|16 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|Feminization
|Wed
|Elmondo
|1
|Two people shot in Chelsea, one teen victim in ...
|Jan 17
|Everett dawg
|2
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|Jan 16
|Mary Land and the...
|1
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Jan 16
|ELVIS and The OLI...
|2
|I Love Kickboxing - Quincy, MA
|Oct '16
|Jgeish
|3
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Quincy (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|rhunt
|8
Find what you want!
Search Quincy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC