Milton armed robbery suspect leads police on chase

Friday Jan 6

A man was arrested Friday evening after allegedly robbing two stores in Milton at knifepoint and leading local and State Police on a chase through Braintree, Quincy, and the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. The suspect, who was not identified by police, allegedly wore a mask as he robbed the Tedeschi Food Shops on Randolph Avenue just before 6 p.m., according to a statement from Milton police.

