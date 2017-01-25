Man shot by police after bank heist s...

Man shot by police after bank heist sues town, officers

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

A Massachusetts man charged with driving the getaway car in a 2014 bank robbery has filed a $750,000 lawsuit against the town of Arlington, the officer who shot him, and the police chief. The Boston Globe reports that James Riley, of Quincy, says in his complaint filed in Middlesex Superior Court that he surrendered to police unarmed and had no idea his passenger was the suspect in an Arlington bank robbery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quincy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I'm drunk. I'm stupid. I'm a Pats fan. 11 hr pgh 1
News Cucchiello's Bakery May Become A Dunkin Donuts Tue Maureen Pingaro 1
Cheating patriots never give Jan 23 See you in Houston 3
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... Jan 22 Aquarius-wy 2,437
Finding Dope (Jun '13) Jan 21 Mood 44
Seeking Owner of Lost Class Ring (Jan '06) Jan 21 Devon pajas 560
News Groups come together to protest Donald Trump, p... Jan 20 former democrat 2
See all Quincy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quincy Forum Now

Quincy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Quincy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Quincy, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,680 • Total comments across all topics: 278,263,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC