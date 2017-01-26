Cops: Elaborate weed biz busted in Qu...

Cops: Elaborate weed biz busted in Quincy

A 33-year-old Quincy man accused of running a $10,000-a-week marijuana delivery service out of his house was nabbed earlier this week with about $60,000 worth of pot, THC oil and gummy weed edibles, cops say. Ray Crowell was arrested Thursday following a monthslong investigation by members of the Quincy Police Department's Drug Control Unit, officials said.

