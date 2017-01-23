As Number of U.S. Multigenerational Households Continue to Rise, NFPA ...
Multigenerational households are on the rise: The number of Americans living under the same roof with at least three generations has doubled since 1980. Lorraine Carli, NFPA's VP of Outreach and Advocacy: "Home fire safety planning and prevention is critical for all families, but for households with family members who have specific needs or limitations, advance planning is paramount to ensuring everyone's safety."
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Quincy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man is shot dead in Dorchester
|3 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Cheating patriots never give
|6 hr
|See you in Houston
|3
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|Sun
|Aquarius-wy
|2,437
|Finding Dope (Jun '13)
|Sat
|Mood
|44
|Seeking Owner of Lost Class Ring (Jan '06)
|Sat
|Devon pajas
|560
|Groups come together to protest Donald Trump, p...
|Jan 20
|former democrat
|2
|I Love Kickboxing - Quincy, MA
|Oct '16
|Jgeish
|3
Find what you want!
Search Quincy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC