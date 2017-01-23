AllCells, LLC Opens Quincy, MA Clinical Collection Facility
AllCells, LLC, today announced the expansion of its clinical division, LeukoLab, with the opening of a second collection facility located at 500 Congress Street, Ste 1-A, Quincy, MA. The clinic has started screening, qualifying, and accepting donors for fresh whole blood collections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Quincy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac...
|4 hr
|Frogface Kate
|9
|Patriots to the White House ?
|10 hr
|Real Patriot
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|13 hr
|Numero uno
|7
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|14 hr
|Birds of a feather
|21
|A fresh look at a forgotten battle for civil ri...
|Mon
|former democrat
|1
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Mon
|NORMAN BATES
|1
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Mon
|Rick
|5
Find what you want!
Search Quincy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC