AllCells, LLC Opens Quincy, MA Clinical Collection Facility

AllCells, LLC, today announced the expansion of its clinical division, LeukoLab, with the opening of a second collection facility located at 500 Congress Street, Ste 1-A, Quincy, MA. The clinic has started screening, qualifying, and accepting donors for fresh whole blood collections.

