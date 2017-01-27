27 Students Declare Candidacy in UC Midterm Election

Twenty-seven students have declared candidacy for 12 open seats on the Undergraduate Council in its midterm election, with a delayed Elm Yard deadline after a former representative resigned with short notice. The election and campaign period will occur between Feb. 1 and Feb. 3. Compared to the previous year, relatively few undergraduates will seek positions on the Council for the upcoming semester-in last year's midterm election, 35 students ran for seats .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Harvard Crimson.