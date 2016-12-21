Visit is over for Florida-bound turtles

Visit is over for Florida-bound turtles

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Boston Herald

One of the most endangered sea turtles in the world, a KempOs ridley, swims in a rehabilitation tank at the New EnglandOs sea turtle hospital in Quincy, MA after being rescued off of Cape Cod and slowly re-warmed over several days. Photo by New England Aquarium Endangered sea turtles rescued off of Cape Cod will be taken home to Florida today, thanks to the kindness of a big-hearted Michigan couple.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quincy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Walsh said he partially views Trump election as... 3 hr former democrat 1
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... 4 hr Battle Tested 2,348
Seriously desperate looking for some help 7 hr John 2
Review: Micro Scalp Clinic 16 hr bill moffatt 7
why is the upper east coast so screwed up ????? Wed red dawn 14
News Is Tito Jackson running for mayor, and should M... Dec 20 former democrat 1
News Dorchester courthouse brawl breaks out after 2 ... Dec 20 25or6to4 1
See all Quincy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quincy Forum Now

Quincy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Quincy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Quincy, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,430 • Total comments across all topics: 277,262,927

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC