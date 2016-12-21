Visit is over for Florida-bound turtles

One of the most endangered sea turtles in the world, a KempOs ridley, swims in a rehabilitation tank at the New EnglandOs sea turtle hospital in Quincy, MA after being rescued off of Cape Cod and slowly re-warmed over several days. Photo by New England Aquarium Endangered sea turtles rescued off of Cape Cod will be taken home to Florida today, thanks to the kindness of a big-hearted Michigan couple.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.