The Woodward School Student Government supports Quincy Community Action Programs

The Woodward School, a 122-year-old independent college preparatory school for girls in the heart of Quincy Center, embraced the spirit of giving with a food drive for the Southwest Community Food Center. The student government representatives from grades 6 and 10 worked with representatives from Quincy Community Action Programs to organize a holiday food drive help families in need throughout Boston, Quincy and across the south shore.

