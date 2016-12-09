Suspect fleeing police struck by vehicle on I-93
A suspect fleeing Boston police was struck by a vehicle as they attempted to run across Interstate 93 Friday afternoon, according to State Police. State Police spokesman Trooper Paul Sullivan did not know the extent of the suspect's injuries, or why they were being pursued by Boston police.
