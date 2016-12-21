Quincy nonprofit offers free Thanksgiving family photos for seniors
Good Shepherd Community Care and the Chinese American Fine Art Society provided free family portraits for the Thanksgiving weekend from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27 at South Cove Manor at Quincy Point Rehabilitation Center. With many family members visiting their loved ones over the Thanksgiving holiday, it was the perfect time to capture professional portraits and create lasting memories.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sampan.
Add your comments below
Quincy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walsh said he partially views Trump election as...
|3 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|4 hr
|Battle Tested
|2,348
|Seriously desperate looking for some help
|7 hr
|John
|2
|Review: Micro Scalp Clinic
|16 hr
|bill moffatt
|7
|why is the upper east coast so screwed up ?????
|Wed
|red dawn
|14
|Is Tito Jackson running for mayor, and should M...
|Dec 20
|former democrat
|1
|Dorchester courthouse brawl breaks out after 2 ...
|Dec 20
|25or6to4
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quincy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC