Pearl Harbor survivor, 94, honored at Quincy nursing home
William Keith enlisted in the Navy in August of 1941. Four months later, the 19-year-old Marshfield native was aboard the USS West Virginia when six torpedoes and two bombs struck the vessel in Pearl Harbor.
