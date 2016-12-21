Movies: 'Manchester by the Sea' is a masterpiece

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA Hebrew title: Manchester li'yad ha'yam Directed by Kenneth Lonergan With Casey Affleck, Lucas Hedges, Kyle Chandler, Michelle Williams Running time: 137 minutes Rating: R The centerpiece of Kenneth Lonergan's drama Manchester by the Sea is a relatively short scene, a conversation between two characters that contains the most moving moments I've seen on screen in years. Neither character offers any stunning revelations; but the dynamic between these two, how it changes and how it stays the same, is more exciting than a thousand car chases.

