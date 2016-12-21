Movies: 'Manchester by the Sea' is a masterpiece
MANCHESTER BY THE SEA Hebrew title: Manchester li'yad ha'yam Directed by Kenneth Lonergan With Casey Affleck, Lucas Hedges, Kyle Chandler, Michelle Williams Running time: 137 minutes Rating: R The centerpiece of Kenneth Lonergan's drama Manchester by the Sea is a relatively short scene, a conversation between two characters that contains the most moving moments I've seen on screen in years. Neither character offers any stunning revelations; but the dynamic between these two, how it changes and how it stays the same, is more exciting than a thousand car chases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Add your comments below
Quincy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walsh said he partially views Trump election as...
|3 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|4 hr
|Battle Tested
|2,348
|Seriously desperate looking for some help
|6 hr
|John
|2
|Review: Micro Scalp Clinic
|16 hr
|bill moffatt
|7
|why is the upper east coast so screwed up ?????
|Wed
|red dawn
|14
|Is Tito Jackson running for mayor, and should M...
|Dec 20
|former democrat
|1
|Dorchester courthouse brawl breaks out after 2 ...
|Dec 20
|25or6to4
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quincy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC