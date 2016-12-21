Incredible obit of Chris Connors who died of pancreatic cancer...

'Irishman dies of stubbornness, whisky': Incredible obit of Maine man who died of pancreatic cancer aged 67, just hours 'after trying to box his bikini-clad hospice nurse' The Massachusetts man liked to think of himself as just a 'regular Irishman', but his 67 years on the planet - which ended due to pancreatic cancer amid a whisky-soaked house party last Friday - were anything but regular. When he was 26 he spent 40 hours on a life raft in the Caribbean Sea; at 64 he climbed to the base camp of Mount Everest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.