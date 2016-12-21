Chaos in court at start of hit-and-run trial as the victim's daughter collapses, her husband screams 'murderer' and the suspect weeps as he pleads not guilty A man accused of leaving the scene of a hit-and-run accident broke down in tears, the husband of the woman who died as a result of her injuries angrily confronted him by calling him a 'murderer', and the victim's daughter collapsed after an emotional arraignment in a Massachusetts court on Monday. Ryan Brady, 34, pleaded not guilty and was held on $10,000 bail in a court hearing in Quincy, Massachusetts, just outside of Boston, WBZ-TV reported.

