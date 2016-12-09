Beginner's luck: Lottery player wins $1 million on first try

Midoriko-Mariam Takeuchi of Quincy is the second $1 million prize winner in the new $2,500,000 Holiday Magic instant game, the Massachusetts State Lottery said in a statement. Takeuchi went into the Point Liquors at 230 Washington St. in Quincy to use the ATM machine, when she decided to buy one of the holiday tickets that were on display, the lottery said.

