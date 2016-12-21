Baker sees jobs, revenue in selling several state lots

In early 2017, the Baker administration will seek proposals to develop 250 acres in Monson for industrial, agricultural, commercial or residential use. And in Quincy, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation plans to conclude lease negotiations with a "large local employer" to turn space underneath a former state-owned bridge into employee parking and to a solicit ideas for a mixed-use development on six acres of land on West Boylston Street in Boston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.