40-minute delays on Franklin commuter rail line

The MBTA is reporting delays on the Franklin commuter rail line, while the ride is slowing for drivers on the Southeast Expressway during the Thursday commute around 6:40 a.m. A "brief band of snow moving across the North Shore will result in some roads becoming snow covered/slippery,'' forecasters wrote early Thursday. The Franklin line Train 790 is 40 minutes late due to a mechanical problem, the T reported around 6:32 a.m. On the Red Line, southbound passengers between JFK/UMass and the North Quincy stations will see a slower ride because of a speed restriction that will remain in place throughout Thursday.

