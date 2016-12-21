2 Quincy residents win the lottery in same week
Mingzhuo Zhou is the ninth person to win a $1 million prize from the lottery's $2,000,000 50X Cashword instant game, the lottery said in a statement. He collected his prize on Dec. 13. Zhou chose to receive his prize in 20 annual payments of $50,000 instead of receiving all the prize money at once, the lottery said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Quincy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frozen Boston reaches out to the homeless
|Sun
|Old Preacher Man
|2
|Black, Latino lawmakers dissatisfied with crimi...
|Sun
|former democrat
|1
|No more kennedy BS
|Jan 7
|Lets compare
|4
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|Jan 5
|True Judgment
|2,434
|Everett casino hurts neighborhoods, local economy (May '13)
|Jan 5
|BOS ACY BOS
|62
|Finding Dope (Jun '13)
|Jan 5
|simcop
|43
|KONG CORP. Issues dog toy recall (Sep '14)
|Jan 5
|MORT
|2
Find what you want!
Search Quincy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC