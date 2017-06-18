Jim Dey: A fresh start in C-U for Lov...

Jim Dey: A fresh start in C-U for Lovelace

Curt Lovelace doesn't bear the mark of Cain, but he freely acknowledges the scars left by a three-year experience in which he was charged with the murder of his wife and, after two widely publicized trials, found not guilty by a Sangamon County jury. He and his current wife, Christine, have moved from their hometown of Quincy to Champaign, where he's in the process of setting up a law practice.

