Jim Dey: A fresh start in C-U for Lovelace
Curt Lovelace doesn't bear the mark of Cain, but he freely acknowledges the scars left by a three-year experience in which he was charged with the murder of his wife and, after two widely publicized trials, found not guilty by a Sangamon County jury. He and his current wife, Christine, have moved from their hometown of Quincy to Champaign, where he's in the process of setting up a law practice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Quincy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Someone told me I sounded just like Michael Jac...
|Jun 6
|Superstar artist
|1
|Who wants to bash liberals and worship Presiden...
|Jun 5
|Drain the swamp
|2
|Rochelle Sprague
|May 28
|rayzor888
|4
|Quincy Imo's
|May '17
|Timmmmmayyy
|8
|Kelsey Rost Davis is an angel
|May '17
|A1B2C3D4E5F6G7H8I...
|1
|stay clear of Lagrange MO (Jul '16)
|May '17
|QCYSUX
|2
|Quincy Music Forum (Dec '12)
|May '17
|QCYSUX
|13
Find what you want!
Search Quincy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC