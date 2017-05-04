GGC to acquire elevator components maker GAL
May 4, 2017 - Golden Gate Capital , a leading private equity investment firm, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to make a majority equity investment in G.A.L. Manufacturing Corporation, G.A.L. Canada Elevator Products Corporation, Hollister-Whitney Elevator Corporation, and affiliated entities . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.
Add your comments below
Quincy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelsey Davis for sex
|3 hr
|Kelsey the ho
|1
|Quincy Imo's
|15 hr
|QCYSUX
|4
|Quincy Music Forum (Dec '12)
|15 hr
|QCYSUX
|13
|Erica denish
|16 hr
|QCYSUX
|8
|The Law often fails (Lovelace)
|Apr 29
|Curtis did it
|1
|Let's anonymously name cops who have done us wrong
|Apr 16
|QCYSUX
|1
|Rochelle Sprague
|Apr 9
|Heather
|3
Find what you want!
Search Quincy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC