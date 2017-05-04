GGC to acquire elevator components ma...

GGC to acquire elevator components maker GAL

May 4, 2017 - Golden Gate Capital , a leading private equity investment firm, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to make a majority equity investment in G.A.L. Manufacturing Corporation, G.A.L. Canada Elevator Products Corporation, Hollister-Whitney Elevator Corporation, and affiliated entities . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

